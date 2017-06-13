Roscommon Power Returned for 1,100 people - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Roscommon Power Returned for 1,100 people

Power is back on for more than 1,100 people in Roscommon County after some waited more than 12 hours for its return.

People woke up Tuesday morning without lights after a tree took down a power line along Gladwin Road, south of Prudenville.

Consumers Energy was able to return the lights earlier than expected. 