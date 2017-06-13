General Electric Closes Plant In Wisconsin, Moves Jobs To Canada

General Electric plans to close a plant in Waukesha, Wisconsin and move its 300 plus jobs to Canada.

GE blames the move to Canada on the export import bank.

It’s basically a government credit agency used to finance U.S. exports.

GE says it relies on that financing to help sell its products abroad.

Congress let its charter expire in June 2015.

Canada saw an opportunity, offering GE financing if it would build a factory there.

So, GE took the deal.

A spokesperson for speaker Paul Ryan says the speaker finds GE’s decision deeply disappointing and says the company's export import bank reasoning "doesn't match up."

GE says if the bank had been reauthorized in those 5 months the workers would still have their jobs.