American Held In North Korean Prison Returns to U.S. In Coma

General Electric plans to close a plant in Waukesha, Wisconsin and move its 300 plus jobs to Canada.
An American college student held in North Korea for 17 months is now free, but in a coma.
The CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick, is taking a leave of absence and is letting his leadership team run the company.
President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor on July 31, 2017 to former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan, U.S. Army, for conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War.
A Traverse City resort left with thousands of dollars in damage.
A Clare County man is accused of trying to hit a deputy during a chase.
A Florida man deputies say had drugs and guns with him when they were called to an overdose in Mason County is heading to jail.
The felon arrested after police uncovered 15,000 rounds of ammo and nearly a dozen weapons in his house has now been charged.
This year’s Kids Count report is out, and it's now showing 486,000 children in the state lived in poverty in 2015.
This summer Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel is turning 130 years old. The island staple is known for its old-world charm, hospitality, and so much more. Today Sarah and Stephanie spend the morning showing us all the historic hotel has to offer, both old and new.
A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
An Osceola County freeway is closed after a crash Tuesday morning.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.
Heated comments for the Human Rights Commission in Traverse City, about Sanctuary City status. "People stepped to the podium sharing their thoughts about whether the city should become more friendly to illegal immigrants.
A Cadillac woman is hurt after police say crashed into a tree Monday night.
A Traverse City resort left with thousands of dollars in damage.
A man was killed and another had to be pulled out of west Grand Traverse Bay.
