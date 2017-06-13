American Held In North Korean Prison Returns to U.S. In Coma

An American college student held in North Korea for 17 months is now free, but in a coma.

His parents say he has been in a coma since March 2016 and they only found out a week ago.

The North Korean government detained Otto Warmbier at the Pyongyang Airport last January and accused him of trying to steal a political banner at his hotel.

Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after a trial lasting just an hour.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced the release.

“At the President's direction, the Department of State has secured the release of Otto Warmbier from North Korea. He is on his way to be reunited with his family. We continue our discussion with the North Korean regime regarding the release of the three other American citizens that have been detained. We have no comment on Mr. Warmbier's condition out of respect to him and the family,” said Tillerson.

The family says Warmbier contracted botulism and is in quote "bad shape."