CEO Of Uber Takes Leave Of Absence

The CEO of Uber, Travis Kalanick, is taking a leave of absence and is letting his leadership team run the company.

The length of his absence is unspecified, but Kalanick told his employees about his decision Tuesday morning in a memo.

He says that he needs to take time off to grieve for his mother who died in a boating accident in May.

Kalanick also stated that he is responsible for the company’s current situation and needs to become a better leader.

The announcement comes as former U.S Attorney Eric Holder released a list of recommendations to improve Uber. Holder’s firm was hired to investigate Uber’s workplace after a former engineer exposed sexual harassment within Uber’s ranks.