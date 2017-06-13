9&10 News - Administrative Assistant

Heritage Broadcasting is looking for an Administrative Assistant at the Cadillac location. The ideal candidate will work well in an office environment and be comfortable with computers. Great communication, problem solving abilities, and a businesslike attitude and manner are essential. A self-starter who is able to multitask efficiently will thrive in this position.

Hours are 8:30am – 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. This position is full time with benefits.

Please submit your resume and cover letter to itjobs@9and10news.com or mail to:

Heritage Broadcasting

Att: Administrative Position

P.O. Box 627

Cadillac, MI 49601

Heritage Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer