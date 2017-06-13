President Trump Will Award Medal Of Honor To Michigan Vietnam War Veteran

President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor on July 31, 2017 to former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan, U.S. Army, for conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War.

McCloughan will be recognized for his actions during 48 hours of close-combat fighting against the enemy near Don Que, Vietnam from May 13-15, 1969.

McCloughan served with Company C, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 196th Infantry Brigade, Americal Division, as a private first class combat medic.

During this time, McCloughan was 23 years old and voluntarily risked his life nine times to rescue wounded and disoriented comrades.

He suffered wounds from shrapnel and small firearms on three separate occasions, but refused medical evacuation to stay with his unit to rescue, treat and defend wounded Americans.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and a teaching certificate from Olivet College, McCloughan was drafted.

After returning home, he spent nearly 40 years teaching and coaching sports at South Haven High School. He also coached football, wrestling and baseball.

Also, he earned a Master of Arts in counseling and psychology from Western Michigan University in 1972.

McCloughan is part of the Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Michigan High School Football Association Coaches Hall of Fame, the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Olivet College Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Medal of Honor will be awarded at the White House.