Lanes Back Open On US-131 After Semi Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Lanes Back Open On US-131 After Semi Crash

Posted: Updated:

All lanes are now open on US-131 in Osceola County.

Part of the road was closed for a semi crash.

The crash happened when a semi went off the southbound side of the freeway near Reed City Tuesday morning.

Troopers say the driver fell asleep at the wheel, went off the road and crashed into the trees.

The driver had only minor injuries.