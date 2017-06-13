Man Arrested After Damaging Traverse City Resort And Other Crimes

A Traverse City resort left with thousands of dollars in damage.

Police say they have the person responsible.

Michael Leabo is now charged with malicious destruction of property and other crimes.

Court documents show Leabo threw an object through a window, destroyed four light fixtures, a washer-dryer set and ripped an exit sign from the ceiling at the west bay beach resort.

Leabo is accused of causing up to $3,500 dollars in damage.

He’s also accused of throwing items at officers and resisting arrest.