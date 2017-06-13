MTM On The Road: Benzie County's New Peninsula Pops

There’s a new popsicle company in Northern Michigan and they’re calling themselves Peninsula Pops. The artisan start-up company is located in Benzie County and prides itself making delicious popsicles that are all-natural and additive free. The cool treats share the same mission statement as their neighbors, I Grow Benzie. That mission is to, “cultivates relationships with others who have a vested interest in a thriving, sustainable local food economy.” Today Sarah and Stephanie take us to the company’s Benzie kitchen where they learn how to make the fresh popsicles.