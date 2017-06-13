Clare County Man Accused of Trying to Hit Deputy During Chase

A Clare County man is accused of trying to hit a deputy during a chase.

Deputies say they were trying to stop Ronald McClure for a broken brake light in Hayes Township Sunday morning, but he sped off.

They chased him, and eventually put down a stop stick.

Deputies say McClure then swerved to try and hit a deputy, but ended up popping two tires on the stop stick.

He then drove through a church parking lot, back onto the road, down an embankment and hit several trees.

McClure tried to run, but was found hiding under some trees.

He's now charged with a range of crimes, including assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting police causing injury and driving while intoxicated.

McClure is also charged with child abuse and malicious use of a telephone.

It's not clear what those crimes are related to.