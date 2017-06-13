Florida Man Sentenced to Jail for Having Drugs in Mason County

A Florida man deputies say had drugs and guns with him when they were called to an overdose in Mason County is heading to jail.

Deputies say they found Israel Burgos loading up his truck, and another man unconscious back in March.

They also found four rifles, one shotgun, three handguns and drugs.

Monday Burgos was sentenced to eight months in jail on one count of having a controlled substance less than 25 grams, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.