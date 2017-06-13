Felon Charged With Having Guns, Ammunition - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Felon Charged With Having Guns, Ammunition

The felon arrested after police uncovered 15,000 rounds of ammo and nearly a dozen weapons in his house has now been charged.

Jack Curran faces two counts of a felon having weapons and ammunition.

Deputies searched a home last month and found the guns and the ammo, including those hidden in some unusual places.

The sheriff says Curran has a past sex crime conviction and isn't allowed to have any firearms.