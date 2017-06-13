Kids Count Report Shows 22 Percent of Michigan Children Lived in Poverty in 2015

This year’s Kids Count report is out, and it's now showing 486,000 children in the state lived in poverty in 2015.

The report focused on health, education, economic well-being, family and community as part of a national effort to improve conditions for children and their families.

It showed 22 percent of children lived in poverty in 2015.

It also revealed roughly 32 percent of Michigan children are part of households where parents lack stable employment.

The report ranks Michigan 32nd for states in terms of child well-being.

New Hampshire ranks first and Mississippi ranks last.