Cadillac Woman Hospitalized After Crashing Into Tree

A Cadillac woman is hurt after police say crashed into a tree Monday night.

Officers from the Cadillac Police Department responded to a car accident on Sunnyside Dr. near Kentucky Ave. around 9:00 p.m.

Officers say the vehicle left the road and hit a large tree.

Initial reports suggest that the 49-year-old Cadillac woman fell asleep while driving, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

She was taken to a Traverse City hospital with non-life threatening injuries.