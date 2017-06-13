Jury Resumes Deliberations in Cosby Sexual Assault Trial

The jury in the Bill Cosby trial is getting back to work Tuesday after hours of deliberation Monday night.
A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
Traverse City Police Officers are issuing out tickets to kids, but don't worry, it's a ticket they'll want on their record.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing to testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday afternoon amid questions about his contact with Russia and the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
A Traverse City coffee company is unveiling a unique new brew that aims to help the community one sip at a time.
This summer Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel is turning 130 years old. The island staple is known for its old-world charm, hospitality, and so much more. Today Sarah and Stephanie spend the morning showing us all the historic hotel has to offer, both old and new.
An Osceola County freeway is closed after a crash Tuesday morning.
It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
Cadillac Area Public Schools presenting their master plan to the school board Monday night.
A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
An Osceola County freeway is closed after a crash Tuesday morning.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.
A former restaurant manager is going to jail for stealing tens of thousands of dollars.
Heated comments for the Human Rights Commission in Traverse City, about Sanctuary City status. "People stepped to the podium sharing their thoughts about whether the city should become more friendly to illegal immigrants.
Heated discussion in Traverse City, surrounding gender neutral bathrooms. City commissioners heard several resolutions from the Human Rights Commission about having gender neutral bathrooms.
A man was killed and another had to be pulled out of west Grand Traverse Bay.
