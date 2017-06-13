Jury Resumes Deliberations in Cosby Sexual Assault Trial

The jury in the Bill Cosby trial is getting back to work Tuesday after hours of deliberation Monday night.

They will decide whether the once-beloved TV star is guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman more than a decade ago.

The jury deliberated for about four hours on Monday after hearing final arguments from the prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand back in 2004.

He's facing three aggravated indecent assault charges, each of which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The jury will resume deliberations Tuesday morning.