Attorney General Jeff Sessions Prepares to Testify Before Senate Panel

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing to testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday afternoon amid questions about his contact with Russia and the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

The last time Sessions testified was during his confirmation hearing in January.

Since then, he has acknowledged two meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in 2016, and recused himself from his own agency's investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

But during Comey's testimony last week, he suggested there may have been at least one more undisclosed meeting.

In addition, Sessions is also expected to face looming questions about his possible role in Comey's firing.

Sessions will go before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

