Higher Grounds Coffee Unveils New Summer Blend On MTM

A Traverse City coffee company is unveiling a unique new brew that aims to help the community one sip at a time.

Higher Grounds Coffee is now the signature coffee of Michigan This Morning!

On MTM, Higher Grounds unveiled their new sweet and smooth summer blend, Coast.

For every 12-oz bag of Coast sold, Higher Grounds will donate $5 to Norte! Youth Cycling.

The local nonprofit works towards building a bike-friendly Traverse City by inspiring young people through bicycles.

Higher Grounds Coffee Founder Chris Treter visited our MTM crew to tell us more about the new blend and how it benefits Northern Michigan.