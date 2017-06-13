SB US 131 In Osceola County Closed Due To Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

SB US 131 In Osceola County Closed Due To Crash

An Osceola County freeway is closed after a crash Tuesday morning.

South Bound US 131 is closed at US-10 near Reed City. 

Osceola County Central Dispatch says a semi is in the ditch and blocking the road near exit 153.

They said the road will be back open as soon as the semi is removed.

