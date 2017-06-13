MTM On The Road: Mackinac Island's Iconic Grand Hotel

* A Small Chance For Showers & Storms In The Lower Peninsula Today * Scattered Showers & Storms Wednesday and Thursday * Weather Stays Active This Weekend ---------------------------- This Morning/Today: Storms have cleared out after a rocky night but some light rain is lingering for areas of the Lower Peninsula this morning. Expect to feel some soggy and muggy conditions this morning. Temperatures are in the mid 50s to low 70s with winds out of the East/Northeast at ...

