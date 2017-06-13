MTM On The Road: Mackinac Island's Iconic Grand Hotel - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Mackinac Island's Iconic Grand Hotel

By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
This summer Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel is turning 130 years old. The island staple is known for its old world charm, hospitality, and so much more. Today Sarah and Stephanie spend the morning showing us everything the historic hotel has to offer, both old and new. From their resurfaced deck to their sweet Sadie’s Ice Cream Parlor, The Grand Hotel is a national historic landmark that should be on everyone’s bucket list.