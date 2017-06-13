What’s Trending Wednesday: DIY Bath Products

A Northern Michigan nonprofit is kicking off their annual summer fundraiser Benzie Area Christian Neighbors hopes to raise a total of $100,000 through their summer match program.
There’s a new popsicle company in Northern Michigan and they’re calling themselves Peninsula Pops. The artisan start-up company is located in Benzie County and prides itself making delicious popsicles that are all-natural and additive free.
Whether it’s been a long day, a long week or a long month – sometimes all you need is a good soak in the tub to let your troubles melt away.
A Northern Michigan church is hosting a giveaway event for families in need Wednesday night.
Hundreds of people turned up for a fruit-filled event in Traverse City on Tuesday.
Fire crews in London are reporting an unknown number of fatalities after a massive fire engulfed a west London high rise.
State lawmakers addressed the problem of prescription opioid abuse on Tuesday, approving a program for Michigan Schools.
Do you give your children low-fat, 1% milk because it’s better for them? You could be wasting your time!
We've been sending up the 9&10 drone fleet for months now, bringing you some amazing, never before seen views of northern Michigan. Photojournalist Derrick Larr is helping bring in some summer sights. He takes you on a walk out on the pier in Manistee.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead after a crash in Boyne Falls Tuesday night.
Tuesday morning Northern Michigan’s News Leader honored the best of the class from across Northern Michigan.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.
The recent severe weather has local campgrounds making preparations to keep campers safe during their stay.
A West Michigan boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head with a pellet gun.
