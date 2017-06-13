Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Mel, Frankie & Truman

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Mel, Frankie and Truman –just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Mel is a 1-year-old Russian Blue/Domestic Shorthair Mix. His is neutered. Mel is very shy and looking for a gentle family to take him home. Mel is waiting to meet you at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant.

Frankie is an adult Beagle Mix. He is neutered. Frankie is a hunting dog and looking for an active family. If you want to take Frankie home, you can meet him at the Cheboygan County Humane Society in Cheboygan.

Truman is a 3-year-old Short Haired Tabby. He is neutered, housetrained, up-to-date on vaccinations. Truman is a loveable couch potato looking to cuddle all the time! Truman is ready to meet his forever family at the AuSable Valley Animal Shelter in Grayling.

