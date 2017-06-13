Severe Storm Leaves Thousands In The Dark Across Northern Michigan

A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.

Just over 8,500 Consumers Energy customers are in the dark Tuesday morning.

Power outages are reported in Antrim, Leelanau, Oscoda, Crawford, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse, Roscommon, Missaukkee, Wexford, Manistee, Clare, Osceola, Lake and Isabella counties.

The majority of the outages are in Roscommon County.

Great Lakes Energy is reporting nearly 600 customers without power in Crawford, Mason, Lake, Wexford, Kalkaska and Grand Traverse County.

Cherryland Electric and Presque Isle Electric and Gas Co-Op each have nearly 100 customers without power.

The strong winds also knocked down trees early Tuesday morning.

A tree is down in Grand Traverse County’s East Bay Township, blocking most of south Garfield Road.

Power crews are out right now working to restore the power.

