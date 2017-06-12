Man Facing Multiple Charges After Leading Police On A Chase in Clare County

A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed Monday night.

Deputies say they were trying to stop Ronald Mcclure for a broken brake light in Hayes Township Sunday morning, but he sped off.

They chased him before a deputy was able to lay down a stop stick.

Deputies say Mcclure then swerved to try and hit that deputy but ended up popping two tires on the stop stick.

He then drove through a church parking lot, back on the road, down an embankment and hit several trees.

Mcclure tried to run, but was found hiding under some trees.

He's now charged with a range of crimes including, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting police causing injury, and driving while intoxicated.

Mcclure's also charged with child abuse and malicious use of a telephone.

It's not clear what those charges stem from.