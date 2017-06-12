Traverse City Commissioners Discuss Gender Neutral Restrooms

A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed Monday night.
Heated comments for the Human Rights Commission in Traverse City, about Sanctuary City status. "People stepped to the podium sharing their thoughts about whether the city should become more friendly to illegal immigrants.
Cadillac Area Public Schools presenting their master plan to the school board Monday night.
Heated discussion in Traverse City, surrounding gender neutral bathrooms. City commissioners heard several resolutions from the Human Rights Commission about having gender neutral bathrooms.
Ludington City Police need your help looking for two men tonight. Investigators say they robbed a man at the skate park and one of them had a gun.
Traverse City Police Officers are issuing out tickets to kids, but don't worry, it's a ticket they'll want on their record.
Elk Rapids is making a name for itself after the opening weekend of their new community-wide art exhibition, Experience Art Rapids.
Traverse City meetings about two controversial topics, sanctuary cities and gender neutral restrooms are happening Monday night.
She’s a Northern Michigan athlete that cannot stop smiling. Her inspirational story won her an award.
Hundreds gathered to voice their concern about the safety of pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.
Heated comments for the Human Rights Commission in Traverse City, about Sanctuary City status. "People stepped to the podium sharing their thoughts about whether the city should become more friendly to illegal immigrants.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed Monday night.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
A man was killed and another had to be pulled out of west Grand Traverse Bay.
A former restaurant manager is going to jail for stealing tens of thousands of dollars.
