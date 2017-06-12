Traverse City Police Connect With Kids During Operation Chill

Traverse City Police Officers are issuing out tickets to kids, but don't worry, it's a ticket they'll want on their record.

Across the country it's a campaign referred to as Operation Chill.

Your kid could get a coupon for a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven if police see positive acts like wearing a helmet or crossing a street at the cross walk.

The point is to reduce crime and connect officers to the kids in their community.

Traverse City Police Department says a lot of times kids only see them handling the bad situations, this gives kids a chance to interact and ask questions.

Captain Keith Gillis, “We focus on community policing with neighborhood associations and the adults in the neighborhood but we also need to focus on the youth with our interaction with them.”

The operation chill coupons are redeemable at any traverse city 7-Eleven.