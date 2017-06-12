Cadillac Area Public Schools Approves Master Plan For Building Upgrades

In this update, Cadillac Area Public Schools is one step closer to having a proposal on the November ballot for major building upgrades.

Monday night the school board approved the master plan.

It includes an early childhood center, along with re-structuring three elementary buildings and one middle school.

The district also wants to renovate the junior and senior high building.

For 18 months, the school has been developing a plan to make big changes to buildings in the district.

monday, the school asked the board to approve the plan so they can take the next step and ask the state treasury to per-qualify the district for bonds.

“definitely a longer process, but a good process because it allows the community to provide input and make sure we make the best decisions for our kids and decision now and for the next 50 years,” said superintendent Jennifer Brown.

After per-qualification for bonds, the board will have to determine the language of the proposal on the ballot for voters in November.