Hundreds Voice Concerns About Line 5 Pipeline at Public Comment Meeting

Hundreds gathered to voice their concern about the safety of pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac.

The Pipeline Safety Advisory Board fielded three hours of public comment at Petoskey Middle School Monday.

People from all over the state used the time to ask that the Line 5 pipeline be shutdown.

The board is running studies to determine the safety of pipelines in the state.

Those who spoke at the meeting are hoping the board hears their message.

“I hope so, I can't speak to what their final results will be. I think it's definitely good to be hearing from people especially here in Northern Michigan,” Sean Mcbrearty, Clean Water Action organizer said.

Representatives from Enbridge were in attendance.

They say they hear concerns and want to assure people their pipelines are safe.