Melanie Steinberg joined the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team in June 2017. She is from Coral Springs, Florida and just graduated from Florida State University.

While in school she worked at WTXL ABC 27 for two years as a fill in meteorologist and reporter. Melanie also was a team leader for Florida State University's student run weather show. She was a member of the North Florida AMS/NWA chapter and went to a few AMS conferences.

Melanie loves sports and played IM soccer and flag football in college. Being a Floridian, Melanie is slightly obsessed with going to Disney World and enjoying the beaches. She loves being outdoors and is excited to experience everything Michigan has to offer.