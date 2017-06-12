Texas Man Sentenced To Prison After Making Meth In Wexford County

A Texas man found guilty of making meth near a 5-year-old boy in a Wexford County home has been sentenced to prison.

The meth investigation started when state police arrested Levi Dougherty in January after getting a tip that he dumped drug-making materials into a dumpster near his home in Cadillac’s Vacation Lanes.

A jury found him guilty last month.

Monday the judge sentenced Dougherty to at least five years in prison.

Dougherty is a habitual offender which enhanced the sentencing.