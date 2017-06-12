Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Fundamentals of Investing

A weekly show airing on 9&10 can help you prepare for retirement.

Retiring Well with Michael Reese is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

The show breaks down the different components of retirement to make sure you do it right.

This week the focus is on fundamentals of investment during retirement.

Whether it's stocks, bonds or mutual funds, you want to make sure you're using what works best for you.

“What are your goals, what do you want to do in retirement and how can your money and your savings align with that and develop the appropriate strategies to mix in those tools, those investments to match up with your goals so you can fundamentally set up your portfolio to match your lifestyle?” says Art Canfield, financial advisor.

The show airs every Tuesday at 10 a.m.