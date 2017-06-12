Woman Arrested for Attacking Her Passenger, Driving Drunk

Montcalm County Deputies arrested a woman who they say was drunk and attacked her passenger.

The incident happened on Thursday.

Deputies say Christa Knox stopped her car and got into a fight with a woman who was a passenger in the car.

That woman was found lying in the road. She was checked out at the hospital and is okay.

Deputies say Knox was drunk, not a valid driver, had her young child in the car and also had previous driving related convictions, along with several warrants out for her arrest.