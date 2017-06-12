Healthy Living: Five Dating Apps

EHarmony has an estimated 7 million unique visitors every month.

Match.com has an estimated 35 million.

But, traditional dating websites don't work for everyone.

Thankfully, there are now a lot of dating apps that can connect you with potential partners in some unusual ways.

Katie Boomgaard has the details in this week's Healthy Living.

By the way, the apps High There! and My420Mate even match people with others who also enjoy recreational marijuana.

Their mission is to connect members of the cannabis community in a judgement-free environment. Imagine that!