Tyson Foods Recalls Nearly 2.5 Million Pounds of Chicken

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken, some of which was shipped to schools.

The chicken was produced and packaged on various dates from August 17 of last year until January 14 of this year.

The bread crumbs could contain milk, which is not listed on the label.

Tyson recommends throwing the products away or returning them to where you bought them.

Tyson says the recall is limited to institutional and food-service customers and the products are not available for purchase in retail stores.