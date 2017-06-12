Detroit Community Members Demand Answers After Immigration Makes Arrests

Members of Metro Detroit's Chaldean Christian Community are demanding answers.

Several of them were detained over the weekend by federal immigration officials.

About 40 people have been arrested, mostly on Sunday.

Chaldeans are among Iraqi Christian denominations emerging in the faith's early days.

Community members are calling on President Trump to help.

A number of Muslim-Americans were also taken into custody in the Detroit area over the weekend.

ICE says it will likely release more information at some point today.