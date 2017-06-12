MI. State Police Investigate After Man Was Found Dead In Jail Cell

Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his cell Saturday in the Ecorse Police Department.

Police say Frank Porter was at the Marathon gas station Friday night.

His family says he left rehab earlier that week.

When police arrived, they noticed Porter had a warrant out for his arrest.

His mother says she called asking to speak to her son, but no one would let her.

The next call she says she got was that her son had been found dead in his cell.

His family says there is a good chance he had been using heroin before he died.