Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Driver In Montcalm County

Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Driver In Montcalm County

A woman is dead after she was hit by a driver in Montcalm County.

It happened Sunday evening on East Holland Lake Road, east of Staines Road.

The Caledonia woman hit by the driver of a pickup truck was airlifted to Grand Rapids, where she then passed away.

The name of the pedestrian is being not being released at the request of her family.