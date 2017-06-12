Attorneys General of Maryland, DC File Lawsuit Against President - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Attorneys General of Maryland, DC File Lawsuit Against President Trump

The attorneys general of both Maryland and the District of Columbia are filing a major lawsuit against the president.

They claim he violated the Constitution by retaining ties to a massive global business empire.

They cited leases, properties and other business ties around the world as the reason for the suit.

The White House did not immediately respond.

The president called an earlier, similar lawsuit about the so-called emoluments clause of the Constitution an issue "without merit, totally without merit."