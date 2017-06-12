Sights and Sounds: Calm Between The Storms

* Sct. Showers/Storms South of M-32 Tonight * A Very Active Week * Showers/Storms possible through Saturday ---------------------------- This Evening: Isolated t-storms continue for the Central Lower with torrential being the biggest problem. Remember, do not drive through flooded roads. Everyone else to the North should remain dry and warm with temps in the 70s and 80s. Tonight: Scattered showers and storms return to areas Mainly South of M-32. Som...
