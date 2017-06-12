Charges Dropped Against Two Accused Of Discharging Oily Water In Lake Huron

The attorneys general of both Maryland and the District of Columbia are filing a major lawsuit against the president.
Days before trial, charges have been dropped against two people who allegedly discharged oily water into Lake Huron from a tugboat in 2014.
Following an initial round of pressure testing, Line 5 owner Enbridge says the pipeline's condition looks good.
A former restaurant manager is going to jail for stealing tens of thousands of dollars.
A Presque Isle County man who killed a woman is heading to prison.
A man was killed and another had to be pulled out of west Grand Traverse Bay.
A Michigan conservation officer has been honored for rescuing a 10-year-old boy who left his Upper Peninsula home in February.
Studies say that students fall behind every year in school because they don’t keep reading during summer break. The problem is called the summer slump and it’s cumulative. In order to keep kids from falling behind Traverse Area District Library is offering a summer reading club.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan left thousands without power.
Thousands of people across the country will mark the day by remembering the 49 lives lost when a gunman opened fire inside Orlando, Florida's Pulse nightclub.
Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan left thousands without power.
A man was killed and another had to be pulled out of west Grand Traverse Bay.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
A Presque Isle County man who killed a woman is heading to prison.
A former restaurant manager is going to jail for stealing tens of thousands of dollars.
Puerto Rico is sending a clear message to congress after the U.S. territory overwhelmingly voted in favor of statehood in a non-binding referendum.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
Tickets to see Farner are going on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.
