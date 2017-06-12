Healthy Living: Treating CMS

It's called congenital myasthenic syndrome, or CMS.

CMS causes muscle weakness and fatigue.

It is often difficult to diagnose, and tough to treat.

As Michelle Dunaway shows us, researchers are testing a new treatment designed to give patients their lives back.

The drug may not be effective for all CMS patients.

Researchers say the new drug is in phase three clinical trial, the step before the FDA considers it for approval.

Researchers say this same drug would also be effective in treating another rare neuromuscular disease called LEMS.