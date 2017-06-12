Enbridge's Pipeline Under Straits of Mackinac Passes Hydro Tests

Following an initial round of pressure testing, Line 5 owner Enbridge says the pipeline's condition looks good.

Over the weekend Enbridge conducted hydro tests on one line.

They say it passed the federally required standards.

It's mandated to test the pipeline's structural integrity.

The test empties oil from one side of the line and then pumps in water.

Enbridge says the test shows whether the line can handle the same amount of pressure it could when it was first installed.

Enbridge will test the other line later this week.