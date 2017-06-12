Former Interlochen Restaurant Employee Sentenced to Jail for Embezzlement

A former restaurant manager is going to jail for stealing tens of thousands of dollars.

Wendy Van Maurick has been sentenced to six months in jail.

She stole money from the Hofbrau Steak House and American Grille in Interlochen over the past six years to help support her gambling habit.

The owner of the restaurant says he noticed the money gone in August.

He set up a security camera to catch her in the act.

Van Maurick pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement of $20,000 to $50,000 earlier this year.