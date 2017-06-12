Presque Isle County Man Sentenced to Prison for Murder - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Presque Isle County Man Sentenced to Prison for Murder

Posted: Updated:

A Presque Isle County man who killed a woman is heading to prison.

Brenton Walker has been sentenced to at least 45 years behind bars.

Back in May, he admitted to killing Heather Young.

She went missing last July.

Young's remains were found near a Millersburg home in August.

Walker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm in May.