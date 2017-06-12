MI. Conservation Officer Honored After Saving Boy's Life In February

A Michigan conservation officer has been honored for rescuing a 10-year-old boy who left his Upper Peninsula home in February.

Patrick Hartsig found the boy with special needs on the ice-covered Little Bay de Non, a mile from shore in Delta County, with no shoes, hat or gloves in below 20 degree temperatures.

Hartsig gave up his own boots and snowmobile helmet to the boy before taking him to the state police post in Gladstone.

He was honored with a lifesaving award from the Department of Natural Resources at a public meeting on Thursday in Houghton.

Chief of the DNR’s law enforcement division, Gary Hagler, praised Hartsig saying it was a dangerous situation that could have ended tragically.”

Hartsig has been a conservation officer for two years and is a native of Macomb County.