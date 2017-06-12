Pulse Nightclub Hosts Memorial One Year After Deadly Shooting

Monday marks one year since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Thousands of people across the country will mark the day by remembering the 49 lives lost when a gunman opened fire inside Orlando, Florida's Pulse nightclub.

The first memorial service was held early Monday morning at Pulse nightclub.

It was a private memorial for survivors, local officials, and club employees, overlapping at the exact time the gunman began firing shots just after 2:00 a.m. on June 12, 2016.

Several other services will be held at the nightclub throughout the day, followed by a music-filled, late-night service.

Many cities across the country also spent the weekend honoring victims of the shooting with pride parades and marches.