Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony is putting the spotlight on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from overseeing the Russia investigation in early March.

Sessions announced over the weekend that he plans to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday.

He's facing new scrutiny after Comey revealed to senators in a closed-door briefing that Sessions may have had yet another undisclosed meeting with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the time of the election.

Sessions has since offered to resign, though the president did not accept.

It's not clear whether Tuesday's hearing will be open to the public.