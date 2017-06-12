Ford Offering Buyouts to 15,000 Salaried Employees in US, Asia

Ford Motor Company is looking to reduce its workforce by offering buyout packages to thousands of salaried workers in North America and Asia.

It's an effort to boost profits and slowing sales in the U.S. and China.

The automaker says its aim is to trim about 15,000 employees targeting strictly administrative positions.

A Ford spokesman said each employee's offer would vary based on current salary and benefits, as well as years of service.

The buyouts will range between three and 18 months of pay.