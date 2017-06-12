Angie’s List Report: Cleaning Up Post Flood

Storms knocked out power to thousands in Northern Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Storms knocked out power to thousands in Northern Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony is putting the spotlight on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony is putting the spotlight on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Puerto Rico is sending a clear message to congress after the U.S. territory overwhelmingly voted in favor of statehood in a non-binding referendum.
Puerto Rico is sending a clear message to congress after the U.S. territory overwhelmingly voted in favor of statehood in a non-binding referendum.
Ford Motor Company is looking to reduce its workforce by offering buyout packages to thousands of salaried workers in North America and Asia.
Ford Motor Company is looking to reduce its workforce by offering buyout packages to thousands of salaried workers in North America and Asia.
We install smoke detectors and buy fire extinguishers to prepare for a possible house fire. But what do we do to minimize water damage?
We install smoke detectors and buy fire extinguishers to prepare for a possible house fire. But what do we do to minimize water damage?
Check your pantry; thousands of pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.
Check your pantry; thousands of pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.
Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.
Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.
We're following developing news in Leelanau County this evening.
We're following developing news in Leelanau County this evening.
Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing boater in Crawford County.
Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing boater in Crawford County.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
We're following developing news in Leelanau County this evening.
We're following developing news in Leelanau County this evening.
Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.
Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.
Storms knocked out power to thousands in Northern Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Storms knocked out power to thousands in Northern Michigan Sunday afternoon.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing boater in Crawford County.
Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing boater in Crawford County.
We're following developing news in Crawford County.
We're following developing news in Crawford County.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
Tickets to see Farner are going on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.
Tickets to see Farner are going on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.