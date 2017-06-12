Angie’s List Report: Cleaning Up Post Flood - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Angie’s List Report: Cleaning Up Post Flood

Posted: Updated:

We install smoke detectors and buy fire extinguishers to prepare for a possible house fire.

But what do we do to minimize water damage, which is five times more likely?

We explain what to do when the water rises inside your home in today's Angie's List Report.