Thousands of Lbs of Spaghetti & Meatball Products Recalled Over Mislabeling

Check your pantry; thousands of pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 700,000 pounds of their canned spaghetti products because they may contain milk, which is not listed on the label.

The cans were sold nationwide under several brand names, including Chef Boyardee, Libby's and Del Pino's.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions.

