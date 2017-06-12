At Least Five Deaths Reported On Michigan Lakes Over The Weekend - Northern Michigan's News Leader

At Least Five Deaths Reported On Michigan Lakes Over The Weekend

Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.

Police say a Lansing man was found floating face-down in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park.

There were yellow flags at the time warning swimmers that the water could be risky.

Another man drowned in Belleville Lake and a woman disappeared while swimming in Clear Lake in St. Joseph County. 